Sony (SONY) Stock Moves 2.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $20.79, marking a +2.87% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 8.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sony in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 10% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.67 billion, down 8.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $78.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.28% and -4.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. Sony is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.2.

It's also important to note that SONY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.