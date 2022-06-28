Sony (SONY) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed the most recent trading day at $83.19, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 8.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sony as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 24.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.7 billion, down 9.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $88.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.87% and +0.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.49% lower. Sony is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sony is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

We can also see that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

