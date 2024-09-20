Sony (SONY) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed at $93.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Shares of the electronics and media company have appreciated by 2.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.37, signifying a 22.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.12 billion, up 6.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $87.96 billion, which would represent changes of +3.49% and +4.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sony. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. Sony is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sony is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.9.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

