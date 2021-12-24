Sony (SONY) Stock Moves 0.62%: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed the most recent trading day at $123.86, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 1.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sony as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sony is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.01 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $91.15 billion, which would represent changes of -30.09% and +7.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sony is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.76, so we one might conclude that Sony is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SONY has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

