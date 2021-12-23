Sony (SONY) Stock Moves 0.62%: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed the most recent trading day at $123.86, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sony as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sony is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.01 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $91.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.09% and +7.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher. Sony is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sony is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.73, which means Sony is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SONY has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.