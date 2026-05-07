Sony (SONY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $19.89, marking a -4.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

The electronics and media company's stock has dropped by 3.04% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sony will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 33.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.99 billion, reflecting a 4.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $78.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.63% and -7.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Sony boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Sony is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.48, which means Sony is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 6.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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