Sony (SONY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Sony (SONY) closed at $20.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Shares of the electronics and media company have appreciated by 1.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.46%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sony in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 33.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.99 billion, up 4.29% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $78.42 billion, indicating changes of +1.63% and -7.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sony. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% higher. As of now, Sony holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sony is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.06.

It is also worth noting that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 6.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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