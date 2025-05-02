Sony (SONY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sony (SONY) closed at $25.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

Shares of the electronics and media company witnessed a gain of 8.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sony in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 42.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.4 billion, showing a 13.03% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Sony presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sony is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

Meanwhile, SONY's PEG ratio is currently 9.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 9.78.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.