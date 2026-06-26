Sony (SONY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $19.71, marking a +2.02% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.24%.

The stock of electronics and media company has fallen by 11.05% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 38.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.99 billion, up 4.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $78.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.16% and -4.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Sony possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sony is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.17.

It is also worth noting that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.