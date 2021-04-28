Sony (SONY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, Sony’s net income in the March quarter surged 746.3% year over year to ¥107 billion or ¥85.44 per share ($1,010.4 million or 81 cents per share).



In fiscal 2020, net income was ¥1,171.8 billion or ¥936.90 per share compared with ¥582.2 billion or ¥461.23 per share in fiscal 2019.



Quarterly adjusted net income came in at ¥71.2 billion compared with ¥12.6 billion in the prior-year quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44 cents.

Sony Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sony Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Revenues

Quarterly total operating revenues increased 27% year over year to ¥2,220.4 billion ($20,967.2 million). Sales at all segments grew except for Pictures. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $19,455 million.



In fiscal 2020, revenues grew 8.9% year over year to ¥8,999.4 billion, mainly driven by substantial increase in sales in the Game & Network Services (G&NS) and Financial Services segments. The momentum was partially offset by a decrease in sales in the Pictures segment.

Quarterly Segment Results

G&NS sales grew 52.3% year over year to ¥660.3 billion, driven by an increase in game software sales including add-on content and hardware sales related to the launch of PlayStation 5. The segment’s operating income was ¥33 billion compared with ¥46.2 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Music sales increased 26.5% year over year to ¥267.4 billion, driven by higher revenues from streaming services for recorded music and sales for visual media and platform. Operating income was ¥40.6 billion, which improved from ¥30.3 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Pictures sales fell 39.2% year over year to ¥200.2 billion. This was due to a decrease in theatrical revenues resulting from theater closures due to COVID-19 and lower sales for television productions due to lower deliveries of new shows. Operating income was ¥1.8 billion compared with ¥23 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) sales came in at ¥435.2 billion, up 19.8% year over year, driven by an increase in sales of televisions due to an improvement in the product mix. Operating loss was ¥11.5 billion compared with a loss of ¥59.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, driven by reductions in operating costs mainly within mobile communications.



Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) sales were up 0.5% year over year to ¥232.3 billion. Operating income was ¥20.2 billion compared with ¥34.5 billion in the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to an increase in research and development expenses, depreciation and amortization charges and a negative impact of foreign exchange rates.



Financial Services sales jumped 126.9% year over year to ¥422.9 billion, driven by a significant increase in revenues at Sony Life and improvement in valuation gains and losses on securities at Sony Bank. Operating income was ¥27.1 billion compared with ¥12.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.



All Other sales were up 31.4% to ¥53.5 billion. Operating loss was ¥3.5 billion compared with a loss of ¥4.2 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Other Details

Total expenses were ¥2,158.8 billion, up 25.8% year over year. Overall operating income was ¥66.5 billion, up 87.5%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In fiscal 2020, Sony generated ¥1,350.2 billion of net cash from operating activities compared with ¥1,349.7 billion in fiscal 2019.



As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had ¥1,787 billion ($16,142 million) in cash and cash equivalents with ¥773.3 billion ($6,985.2 million) of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of ¥1,512.4 billion and ¥635 billion a year ago.

FY21 Outlook

Sony has provided its forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2022. On an IFRS basis, it expects sales of ¥9,700 billion. Operating income is anticipated to be ¥930 billion. Net income is estimated to be ¥660 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sony currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Sonos SONO, Micron Technology MU and Western Digital Corporation WDC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sonos delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 157.2%, on average.



Micron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



Western Digital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.



Conversion rate used:



¥1 = $0.009443 (period average from Jan 1, 2021 to Mar 31, 2021)



¥1 = $0.009033 (as of Mar 31, 2021)

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sonos, Inc. (SONO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sony Corporation (SONY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.