Sony (SONY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed at $85.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 20.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sony as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. On that day, Sony is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.82 billion, down 0.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.04% lower. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sony currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

