Sony (SONY) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Sony (SONY) reached $25.12, with a +0.92% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.74%.

Shares of the electronics and media company witnessed a loss of 2.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sony will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Sony is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.4 billion, down 13.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sony presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sony is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.31 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SONY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 9.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 9.74.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.