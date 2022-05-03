Sony (SONY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $86.33, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 18.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sony as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.82 billion, down 0.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% lower. Sony is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.17 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.24, so we one might conclude that Sony is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

