Sony (SONY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed at $98.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 11.25% over the past month, trading in line with the Consumer Discretionary sector and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sony as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.82 billion, down 0.65% from the year-ago period.

SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $88.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.75% and +4.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sony currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.58, so we one might conclude that Sony is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

