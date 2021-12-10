Sony (SONY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $123.26, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Sony will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, down 18.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.01 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $91.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.24% and +7.24%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sony currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.81, so we one might conclude that Sony is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

