Sony (SONY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed the most recent trading day at $100.23, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 9.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sony as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.82 billion, down 0.65% from the year-ago period.

SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $88.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.75% and +4.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% higher within the past month. Sony is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sony's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.73, which means Sony is trading at a premium to the group.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

