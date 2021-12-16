Sony (SONY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sony (SONY) closed the most recent trading day at $122.21, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 0.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sony as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, down 18.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.01 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $91.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.24% and +7.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. Sony is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.03.

It is also worth noting that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

