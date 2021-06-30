Sony (SONY) Boosts Gaming Software With Housemarque Buyout

Sony Group Corporation SONY recently augmented its PlayStation gaming software lineup with the acquisition of game development studio Housemarque for an undisclosed amount. The buyout is likely to offer the company the requisite wherewithal to better compete with rivals like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which has strengthened its arsenal with more than a dozen video game studio purchases over the past few years.



Since its inception in 1995, Finland-based Housemarque has developed a name for itself as a leading game developer with stratified mechanics and impeccable audiovisual execution for euphoric gaming experiences. It has developed several PlayStation-exclusive games, including, Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation, Resogun and Matterfall. However, its latest game Returnal, which is featured in PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console, has hogged the limelight with several critical acclaims.



Leveraging the rich talent pool of Housemarque and its zest for gameplay-centric approaches while experimenting with newer methods of narrative delivery to push the boundaries of the gaming arena, Sony aims to extend its leading market share in gaming software. The deal also strengthens its long-standing business relationship with the game developer. The company further aims to capitalize on its immense popularity to create more ambitious projects in the future. Post acquisition, Housemarque will continue to be run by its management team with inputs from PlayStation Studios personnel. With the buyout, Sony currently has about 13 firms under its PlayStation Studios banner.



Notably, Sony launched PS5 on Nov 12, 2020, to capitalize on the uptick in pandemic-induced nesting activities — games, streaming video and home fitness. The gaming console was an instant hit with customers and was immediately sold out worldwide. Sony has loaded the product with updated graphics, a newly-redesigned controller and a collection of exclusive games. With a powerful 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor, 10.3 teraflops of graphics power, gorgeous 4K visuals and an immersive end-user experience, the PS5 promises one of the best performances witnessed in a gaming console. Moreover, PS5 loads games about 10 to 20 seconds faster than the PS4 Pro and can even read physical discs a few minutes faster, making it an ideal choice for tech-savvy gamers.



Sony has undertaken a series of concerted efforts to attain a leaner organizational structure. The company announced several changes to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses and leverage the diversity of its business portfolio. Effective Apr 1, 2021, the company changed its name to Sony Group Corporation. Sony Electronics Corporation, which operated the electronics business that is the origin of Sony’s business, acquired the name Sony Corporation. Of the Sony Group’s core businesses, Game & Network Services, Music, Pictures and Financial Services have established executive structures. The electronics businesses, including Imaging & Sensing Solutions, established optimal executive structures for each business.



The stock has gained 41.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 44.5%, driven by healthy revenues on the back of a flexible business model and solid market response for the PS5 gaming console.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Dolby Laboratories DLB and Nokia Corporation NOK, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Dolby has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 82.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Nokia delivered an earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.