Sony (SONY) Arm to Unveil New Image Sensor for Security Cameras

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, which is part of Sony Group Corporation SONY, has announced the upcoming release of IMX585.



This is a 1/1.2-type 4K-resolution Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor image sensor specially designed for security cameras. It delivers almost eight times the range of a regular model in a single exposure.



The innovative product leverages Sony’s “STARVIS 2” technology, which delivers high sensitivity and high dynamic range using back-illuminated pixel technology for security cameras. It also increases the sensitivity in the near-infrared range by nearly 1.7 times compared to other models.



Focused on image sensors, Sony Semiconductor Solutions has created new markets through innovation. The company expects to see growth in areas such as automotive cameras, security cameras and factory automation.



The sensor enables high-quality image capture even in darker locations. When combined with AI, the product makes high-precision image recognition possible. This would be useful in making the society more secure. Sony also plans to launch IMX662, a 1/3-type 2K resolution image sensor.



Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. The company’s long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products and business activities.



Sony’s shares have gained 42.1% in the past year compared with 45.2% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are United States Cellular Corporation USM, Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.