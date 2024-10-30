Sony (SONY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Sony (SONY) closed the latest trading day at $17.98, indicating a +0.73% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

The electronics and media company's stock has dropped by 7.8% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sony will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 77.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.33 billion, showing a 7.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.45 per share and a revenue of $90.07 billion, representing changes of -58.72% and +6.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 53.4% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Sony boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sony is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.36. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.17 of its industry.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

