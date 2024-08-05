Sony (SONY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Sony (SONY) closed the latest trading day at $82.38, indicating a +0.94% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 6% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.08, marking a 15.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.42 billion, up 4.68% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $79.43 billion, signifying shifts of +2.57% and -5.84%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.63 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.59 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SONY's PEG ratio is currently 8.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry was having an average PEG ratio of 8.5.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

