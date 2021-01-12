Sony (SNE) Unveils Airpeak Drone to Support Video Creativity

Sony Corporation SNE has unveiled the ‘Airpeak’ aircraft as part of its drone project in the field of AI (artificial intelligence) robotics.



The company launched the Airpeak brand to further develop drone technology. Initially, Sony will launch a new business targeted for professional photography and video production in the spring of 2021.



The payload of the drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full-frame aerial photography and video. As the world’s smallest drone that can carry the Alpha camera system, Airpeak is capable of dynamic filming and stable flight.



This innovative product will contribute to the world of entertainment while pursuing new possibilities for creativity. Sony is engaged in co-creation activities leading up to the launch of Airpeak for valuable feedback from professional drone users.



The drones are also likely to improve the efficiency of various industries with the highest levels of safety and reliability standards. The development reflects Sony’s focus on 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area. Through this initiative, the company aims to contribute to the evolution of drones and generate value within this growing market.



Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. The company announced changes to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses and leverage the diversity of its business portfolio. Sony raised the forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2021.



The stock has gained 45% in the past year compared with 39.7% growth of the industry.







Sony currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



