Sony (SNE) to Launch Image Sensor for Industrial Applications

Sony Corporation SNE has announced the upcoming launch of a large format 56.73mm diagonal CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor for the industrial equipment camera market.



Dubbed IMX661, the image sensor has a global shutter function and the highest pixel count of 127.68 megapixels. It also features a large optical size of 3.6-type, which is almost 10 times larger than the 1.1-type image sensor.



The latest product enables a wide viewing angle and high-resolution imaging by increased pixel count and motion distortion-free imaging. It is equipped with signal processing capabilities that are required for industrial equipment CMOS image sensors to meet various needs.



The need for digital transformation continues to grow in different fields of industrial equipment. This has accelerated the adoption of cameras for a variety of applications, driving the demand for CMOS image sensors with higher imaging performance.



The device configuration, which employs a chip-on-wafer process and Sony’s interface technology, enables high-speed readout almost four times faster than conventional products. Sony expects the new sensor to solve complex challenges, which will contribute to the industry’s development.



In the recent years, Sony has achieved sales growth in the Imaging & Sensing Solutions segment. The company expects the demand for image sensors for mobile products to further grow in the coming days.



In January 2021, Sony unveiled the ‘Airpeak’ aircraft as part of its drone project in the field of AI robotics. The company launched the Airpeak brand to further develop drone technology. It will launch a new business targeted for professional photography and video production.



The drones are likely to improve the efficiency of various industries with the highest levels of safety and reliability standards. The development reflects Sony’s focus on 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area. Through this initiative, the company aims to contribute to the evolution of drones and generate value within this growing market.



Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It raised the forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2021.



Sony’s shares have gained 75.7% in the past year compared with 72.2% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 185.3%, on average.









The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



