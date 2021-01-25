Sony (SNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sony (SNE) closed the most recent trading day at $99.28, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 4.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SNE to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.49 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $76.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.65% and +0.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher. SNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, SNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.01, which means SNE is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SNE has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

