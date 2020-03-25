Sony (SNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sony (SNE) closed at $57.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 10.35% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 27.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

SNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 48.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17 billion, down 11.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $76.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.99% and -2.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNE has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.45, so we one might conclude that SNE is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.