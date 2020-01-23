Sony (SNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sony (SNE) closed at $72.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 6.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2020.

SNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $78.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.99% and +0.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.63% higher. SNE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.26.

Investors should also note that SNE has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

