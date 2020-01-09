Sony (SNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sony (SNE) closed the most recent trading day at $71.03, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 5.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

SNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2020.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $74.09 billion, which would represent changes of -37.01% and -5.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.39, so we one might conclude that SNE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SNE has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.