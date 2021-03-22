Sony (SNE), NTT Docomo Conduct Autonomous Vehicle Trial in Japan

Sony Corporation SNE, along with NTT Docomo Inc., announced the successful trial of a remotely-operated Sony Sociable Cart (SC-1) entertainment vehicle. This new-age vehicle carried passengers for more than 2,500 kilometers, powered by a 5G network.



Sony’s image sensors took a video of the area outside the vehicle and sent it in real-time to a Sony office in Tokyo for remote operation and monitoring. The test was conducted on a 5G network, provided by Docomo Pacific — a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo.



The 5G network offers high-speed connectivity and low latency, which help provide enhanced customer experiences. The SC-1’s image sensors are attached to the vehicle’s front, rear and sides for high-resolution video visible by the remote operator.



Sony provides reliability by using its ‘3R’ technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) for better mobility experience in various fields. Autonomous mobility services are expected to become increasingly important in the future.



Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It also launched a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics.



In recent years, Sony has achieved sales growth in the Imaging & Sensing Solutions segment. The company expects the demand for image sensors for mobile products to further grow.



Sony’s shares have gained 99% in the past year compared with 98.6% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 185.3%, on average.







The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



