Sony (SNE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sony (SNE) closed at $93.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 3.23% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.48% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SNE to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.49 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.35 per share and revenue of $76.62 billion, which would represent changes of +49.76% and +0.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.78% higher. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SNE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.89.

Investors should also note that SNE has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.