Sony (SNE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SNE) closed at $94.13, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 8.68% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 11.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 56.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.49 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $75.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.14% and -0.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. SNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SNE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.8, so we one might conclude that SNE is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SNE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

