Sony (SNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SNE) closed at $102.05, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had gained 6.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SNE is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.49 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $76.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.47% and +0.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. SNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SNE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.52.

Meanwhile, SNE's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

