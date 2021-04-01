Sony (SNE) Creates New Company to Support Augmented Ecosystem

Sony Corp. SNE has established a new company, SynecO, Inc., to support enterprises that are focused on Synecoculture and other environmental technologies associated with augmented ecosystems. The business is expected to be operational from Jun 1.



Synecoculture is a trademark of the Sony Group. It is an approach by Sony Computer Science Laboratories in which ecosystems are artificially created for cultivating a variety of crops while enriching local biodiversity.



The initiatives of SynecO include support for education on Synecoculture and augmented ecosystems, and consultation on the implementation of Synecoculture in places with ecological degradation. These also comprise assessment on ecosystem design and management in urban development and support for the introduction of augmented ecosystems in social welfare facilities.



Sony’s long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products and business activities. SynecO is the initial project of Sony Innovation Fund: Environment — a corporate venture capital fund for the development of advanced environmental technologies.



The fund focuses on supporting companies that are developing technologies to address global environmental issues. In this context, the Sony Innovation Fund will add environmental, social and corporate governance to its evaluation criteria for all potential investments.



In the long run, Sony aims to make significant contributions to the global environment and generate solid returns on its investments. The company will promote methods that build new relationships between humanity’s necessary activities and the natural environment.



Sony’s shares have gained 80% in the past year compared with 80% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 185.3%, on average.







The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



