Sony (SNE) Aims to Tap Drone Market With Airpeak Launch

In an official press release, Sony Corporation SNE took the investor community by a surprise as it announced its foray in the consumer drone market with the launch of a new project. The company aims to bring the product to market by next spring under the ‘Airpeak’ brand, reflecting its focus on 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area.



Based on AI (artificial intelligence), the drone is likely to improve the efficiency of various industries with the highest levels of safety and reliability standards. The AI capabilities are likely to help the drone better navigate between buildings and avoid aerial obstacles without any human intervention for improved performance metrics. Although Sony is yet to divulge the fine prints, it appears that the Japan-based manufacturer is intending to gain a bigger pie in the drone segment backed by its repertoire in the compact and full-frame mirrorless camera markets, with the obscure PR probably serving as a teaser campaign.



Notably, the company already has a presence in the commercial drone market in the form of Aerosense. Developed in collaboration with Tokyo robotics firm ZMP Inc., it specializes in surveying, capturing live events and creating maps from drone imagery. Sony presently aims to capitalize on this technology knowhow and obtain feedback from drone users through various co-creation initiatives to develop a product for the consumer segment that has high barriers to entry.



Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. Measures to realign its business portfolio like making Sony Financial Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary, is helping the company. In recent years, Sony achieved sales growth in the Imaging & Sensing Solutions (formerly Semiconductors) and Music segments. It enhanced profitability in the Electronics Products & Solutions segments and secured a stable profit contribution from the Financial Services segment. Going forward, the company expects significant improvement in demand for image sensors, which in turn will drive Semiconductors sales.



Furthermore, the company announced that it is going to shift its consumer electronics business’ European headquarters from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands, to ensure continuity of operations on account of Brexit-related disruptions. It had set up a new company in the Netherlands, which would be combined with U.K.-based Sony Europe. The move allows it to remain in the European Union Customs Union while safeguarding itself from the potential risks arising from post-Brexit turmoil, like change in labels for its products.



The stock has gained 40.4% in the past year compared with a 33.5% rise for the industry.





We remain impressed with the focused attempts of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Knowles Corporation KN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Viavi delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Altice has a VGM Score of A and has gained 9.8% in the past year.



Knowles has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

