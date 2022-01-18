Sony slides 9% as Microsoft gaming deal casts shadow

Updates with share move

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Sony Group 6758.T fell 9% on Wednesday after gaming rival Microsoft MSFT.O said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard ATVI.O in a record $68.7 billion deal for the industry.

While Sony's PlayStation is widely seen as having a lead in the generational battle with Microsoft's Xbox, the purchase of the "Call of Duty" maker comes as Microsoft is aggressively expanding its Game Pass subscription service.

