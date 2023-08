TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Sony 6758.T fell 6% in early trading in Tokyo after the entertainment conglomerate reported a 31% slide in operating profit in the April-June quarter due to lacklustre performance at its movies and financial divisions.

