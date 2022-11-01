Sony shares jump 9% after profit forecast hike

Shares in Sony Group Corp leapt 9% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the entertainment conglomerate raised its full year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many industry peers.

Sony also reported that it produced more than 6.5 million PlayStation 5 units during the second quarter ahead of the year-end shopping season, signalling that supply chain snarls that have hampered the games business are easing.

