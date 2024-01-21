Sony sends termination letter to Zee over $10 bln India merger - Bloomberg News

Adds background

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group 6758.T has sent a termination letter to Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS to call off a $10 billion merger of their India operations following an impasse over who will lead the combined entity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sony cited unmet conditions of the merger agreement as the reason for the termination in a letter sent to Zee early on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The company is expected to disclose the letter to the exchange later, the report added.

Sony declined to comment, while Zee did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The merger, announced more than two years ago, hit a stalemate over who will lead the combined company. Zee proposed CEO Punit Goenka, but Sony disagreed in light of a market regulator probe into Goenka.

The deal is perceived as crucial for the survival of the companies in a highly competitive market, given the impending merger between Disney's DIS.N Indian businesses and the media assets of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

Meanwhile, Zee is contending with declining advertising revenue and cash reserves in a market where global streaming giants such as Netflix NFLX.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O are also competing for a share.

Zee's four-year pact with Disney's Star for TV broadcasting rights of certain cricket events will also be at risk if the deal collapses, as Zee would have to pay $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion over the tenure of the agreement, analysts have said.

The broadcaster missed an early-January deadline to pay $200 million, Bloomberg News reported on Jan. 9.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

