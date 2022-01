TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group 6758.T will establish a new company for electric vehicles this spring, its chairman said, becoming the latest tech giant to enter the fast-growing market.

Shares of Sony jumped more than 4% on the announcement.

