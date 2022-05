Sony says it plans PS5 ramp up as shortages ease

Adds comments from gaming head

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's 6758.T gaming chief said on Thursday that the tech conglomerate plans to ramp up production of its PlayStation 5 console as supply chain snarls ease.

"We're playing on a significant ramp up in PS5 production this year, allowing us to close the gap versus PS4," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told an investor briefing.

The PS5, which went on sale in November 2020, undersold its predecessor in its second year due to shortages which have roiled the electronics industry but is expected to close the gap in year three and overtake PS4's installed base the following year.

Beyond the initial ramp up "we're planning for heavy further increases in console production, taking us to production levels that we've never achieved before," Ryan said.

