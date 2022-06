TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T on Tuesday said its former CEO Nobuyuki Idei died on June 2 at the age of 84.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

