Sony says coronavirus impact to cancel Feb profit revision

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T said on Friday the scale of the impact from the coronavirus outbreak would be large enough to eliminate the entire upward revisions to its annual earnings forecasts made in February.

The Japanese entertainment and electronics firm also said the announcement of finiancial results, scheduled for April 30, may be delayed.

Sony last month raised its annual operating profit forecast by 5% to 880 billion yen ($8.1 billion) for this financial year ending in March thanks to on strong sales of smartphone image sensors.

