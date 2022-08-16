SONY Rolls Out New Software Update for Xperia Smartphones

Sony Corporation SONY has announced a software update for all Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I smartphones, allowing the device to connect with an external monitor.

The update was rolled out on Aug 12, 2022, through a push notification to all existing customers. Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I smartphones are priced at $1999.99 and $1199.99, respectively.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

The external monitor feature will have Livestreaming, False Color and Wave Form functionalities.

Also, the Xperia PRO model will allow users to activate Rec/Stop through a USB-C cable and display status information on the screen, such as the REC status, shutter speed, F-number, ISO and EV Indication. Customers can connect their Sony Alpha camera to livestream through this update. This will allow users to livestream at improved quality, per company reports.

The Wave Form monitor function verifies RGB balance and exposure, whereas the False Color helps with iris setting options by emphasizing specific exposure aspects.

Sony designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company invests heavily in research and development to launch new products and enhance the existing product line.

The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥175.21 per share, increasing from ¥169.22 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly total revenues inched up 2.4% year over year to ¥2,311.5 billion ($17842.4 million). Imaging & Sensing Solutions sales were up 9% year over year to ¥237.8 billion. Sales from the segment were driven by favorable forex movement.

Sony has provided the outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2023. It now expects sales of ¥11,500 billion, up 16% year over year compared with ¥11,400 billion guided earlier. The top-line performance is likely to be driven by improvement in GN&S, Music, Pictures and ET&S segment sales.

It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 13.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 16.5%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cadence Design Systems CDNS, Badger Meter BMI and Arista Networks ANET. Cadence Design Systems, Badger Meter and Arista Networks (ANET) each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have jumped 27.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, up 7% in the past 60 days.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, with the average being 12.6%. Shares of BMI have lost 4.1% of their value in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.99 per share, increasing 8.4% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.

Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 40.9% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.