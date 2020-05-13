Sony reports 57% drop in Q4 profit, declines to give outlook

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp 6758.T on Wednesday reported a 57% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit and refrained from providing an outlook for the current year due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The electronics and entertainment firm posted an operating profit of 35.45 billion yen ($331 million) for the January-March quarter, versus 82.73 billion yen a year prior, as the coronavirus hit demand for its smartphone image sensors, cameras and TVs.

The result compared with the 73.77 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 107.1000 yen)

