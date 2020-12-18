Sony Removes CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store

(RTTNews) - Sony Interactive Entertainment or SIE, part of Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp., is removing popular gaining title Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, from PlayStation Store until further notice.

The company said it strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.

Sony's decision follows complaints from several Cyberpunk 2077 players about the game's inconsistent and buggy performance, particularly on the PS4 console.

The company said, "Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red said earlier that people unsatisfied with their purchase on the PS4 or Xbox One should request a refund.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt noted that all copies of the game previously purchased digitally on PlayStation Store remain available for use by their respective buyers. Gamers can still buy physical versions of the game in retail and mail order stores. All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the Company.

