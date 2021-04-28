Sony Q4 Results Climb; Sees Week Profit, Higher Sales In FY21; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japan's Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged to 107 billion Japanese yen from 12.6 billion yen in the previous year. Earnings per share were 85.44 yen, up from 10.10 yen last year.

Operating income grew 88 percent to 66.5 billion yen from 35.4 billion yen a year ago.

Sales increased 27 percent to 2.22 trillion yen from 1.75 trillion yen last year.

In fiscal 2020, net income attributable to shareholders grew 101 percent to 1.17 trillion yen or 936.90 yen per share, operating income grew 15 percent to 971.9 billion yen and Sales increased 9 percent to 9 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2021, ending March 31, 2022, Sony projects attributable net income of 660 billion yen, operating income of 930 billion yen, and sales of 9.7 trillion yen.

In Japan, Sony shares were trading at 11,810 yen, up 3.14 percent.

