Sony Q4 profit doubles, helped by gaming, movies and other content

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Sony Corp 6758.T on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter operating profit of 66.5 billion yen ($610.8 million), Reuters calculation showed, compared with a 35.4 billion yen profit a year earlier, helped by sales of its computer games, movies and other content.

The result for the three months to March 31 compared with the 76.1 billion yen average profit from five analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Sony forecast profit to fall to 930 billion yen this business year, versus the 976.4 billion yen average of 19 analyst estimates, Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)

