Sony Q3 Results Climb, Lifts FY Forecast; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japan's Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders grew 62 percent to 371.89 billion Japanese yen from 229.54 billion yen in the previous year. Earnings per share were 297.35 yen, up from 182.89 yen last year.

Operating income grew 20 percent to 359.2 billion yen from 300.1 billion yen a year ago.

Sales and operating revenue increased 9 percent to 2.70 trillion yen from 2.46 trillion yen last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Sony now projects attributable net income of 1.09 trillion yen, higher than previous outlook of 800 billion yen, and last year's 582.2 billion yen.

Operating income is now projected to be 940 billion yen, up from previous outlook of 700 billion yen, and last year's 845.5 billion yen.

Sales and operating revenue is now expected to be 8.8 trillion yen, up from previous view of 8.5 trillion yen and prior year's reported 8.26 trillion yen.

In Japan, Sony shares were trading at 10,635 yen, up 1.62 percent.

