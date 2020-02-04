Sony Q3 profit falls 20%; still beats estimates and raises outlook

Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 20% decline in third-quarterly profit due to the absence of an accounting gain that boosted its year-earlier result, though strong sales of image sensors helped it beat estimates and raise its annual outlook.

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 20% decline in third-quarterly profit due to the absence of an accounting gain that boosted its year-earlier result, though strong sales of image sensors helped it beat estimates and raise its annual outlook. Operating profit came in at 300.1 billion yen ($2.76 billion) for October-December, from 376.99 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with the 271.07 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Excluding the impact of one-off items including last year's gain linked to the acquisition of music publisher EMI, profit rose 6%. The Japanese entertainment and electronics firm raised its annual profit forecast to 880 billion yen from 840 billion yen. That compared with the 878.47 billion yen consensus of 22 analysts. ($1 = 108.8000 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;)) Keywords: SONY RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX)

