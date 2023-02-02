Sony Q3 profit down 7.8%, but beats analysts' estimates

February 02, 2023 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T posted a 7.8% fall in quarterly operating profit on Thursday as its film division fared worse than a year ago, when a blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie drove its profit.

The electronics and entertainment giant's operating profit came to 428.7 billion yen ($3.33 billion) in October-December, down from a 465.2 billion yen profit a year earlier. The result exceeded analysts' average estimate of a 380.4 billion yen profit, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 128.6100 yen)

