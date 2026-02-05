SONY Q3 Earnings & Sales Up Y/Y on I&SS Momentum, FY25 Outlook Raised

Sony Group Corporation SONY reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥62.82, up from ¥56.42 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income came in at ¥377.3 billion compared with ¥341.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly total revenues inched up 1% year over year to ¥3,713.7 billion. Weak sales in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Pictures and Entertainment, and Technology & Services (ET&S) segments slowed growth, offset by expanding customer traction in the Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) and Music segments.

Sony has revised its fiscal 2025 forecast. It now expects sales of ¥12,300 billion, up from the previous guidance of ¥12,000 billion. The primary factor behind the elevation is expected strength in the G&NS and I&SS divisions, led by favorable forex movements. For G&NS, revenues are now expected to be ¥4,630 billion, up from the earlier projection of ¥4,470 billion, while for I&SS, net sales are now estimated at ¥2,080 billion, up from ¥1,990 billion earlier.

In the past year, the stock has declined 4.4% compared with the Audio Video Production industry’s fall of 5.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q3 Segmental Results

In the quarter under review, G&NS sales were down 4% year over year to ¥1,613.6 billion, affected by lower hardware unit sales, partly offset by a positive foreign-exchange impact. Operating income rose 19% year over year to ¥140.8 billion, driven by the positive impact from increased sales in network services and growth in non-first-party game software sales amid FX tailwinds. User engagement remained strong in the quarter, with Monthly Active Users hitting a record 132 million in December and total gameplay hours rising year over year.

Music sales improved 13% year over year to ¥542.4 billion in the fiscal third quarter on the back of stronger live events and merchandising, along with higher streaming revenues in Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Operating income rose to ¥106.4 billion from ¥97.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

Pictures’ sales declined 11% year over year to ¥353.3 billion, affected by lower revenues from theatrical releases and in Motion Pictures during the year. Operating income declined 9% year over year to ¥30.9 billion, as lower sales were partly offset by reduced marketing expenses for theatrical releases.

ET&S sales totaled ¥658.1 billion, down 7% year over year, owing to a fall in unit sales of displays. Operating income decreased 23% to ¥59.4 billion, mainly due to lower sales in Displays, partially offset by reductions in operating expenses.

Sony Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sony Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

I&SS sales rose 21% year over year to ¥604.3 billion, owing to an increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products. Higher unit sales, coupled with a favorable product mix and the positive impact of the forex movement, acted as other catalysts. Operating income was ¥132 billion compared with ¥97.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, owing to higher sales and favorable forex impact.

All Other sales were nearly flat year over year at ¥25.4 billion in the fiscal third quarter. Operating income was ¥0.8 billion against a loss of ¥3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

For the quarter under review, total costs and expenses were ¥3,203.6 billion, down 1.9% year over year. Operating income was ¥515 billion, rising 22%.

SONY’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the nine months ended on Dec. 31, 2025, Sony generated ¥1,353.3 billion of cash from operating activities compared with ¥1,624 billion in the prior-year period.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had ¥2,086.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents with ¥976.3 billion of net long-term debt.

Upbeat FY25 Guidance by SONY

For fiscal 2025, operating income guidance has been raised to ¥1,540 billion from ¥1,430 billion after accounting for tariff impacts, driven by higher profits in the Music segment and a reduction in the estimated tariff impact.

Net income is now estimated to be ¥1,130 billion compared with the prior view of ¥1,050 billion.

For Music, revenues are now estimated at ¥2,050 billion compared with the earlier forecast of ¥1,980 billion.

Outlook for the ET&S and Pictures segments remains unchanged from the prior view.

SONY’s Zacks Rank

Sony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Sonos, Inc. SONO reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 93 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The company reported EPS of 68 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues decreased marginally by 0.9% year over year to $545.7 million. However, the figure came near the high end of the company’s guidance of $510 million to $560 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was pegged at $538.7 million.

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported EPS of $1.14 for fourth-quarter 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $1.04. Quarterly net sales were $220.7 million, up 7.6% from $205.2 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher utility water sales. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230.8 million.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS of $1.06, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. It reported $1.14 in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues were $346.7 million, down from $357 million in the year-ago quarter but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. However, revenues came in above the high end of the previous guidance of $315 million to $345 million, primarily backed by deal closures occurring earlier than expected and a favorable $7 million true-up related to fourth-quarter shipments.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.